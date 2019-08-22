43,670 Shares in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

VST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 114,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,189. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $700,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490 in the last ninety days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

