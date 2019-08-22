38,500 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Progressive comprises 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,591 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,366,000 after purchasing an additional 730,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after purchasing an additional 576,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,962.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

