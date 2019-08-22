$382.43 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $382.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the highest is $387.58 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.90. 8,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.