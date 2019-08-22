3,297 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $422,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

CTVA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 12,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,846. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

