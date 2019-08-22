$28.18 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report $28.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $28.26 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.17 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.09 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

IIN stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 719.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83,103 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 141,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

