$273.86 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to report sales of $273.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.95 million. WillScot posted sales of $218.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.74 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,653. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WillScot by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in WillScot by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

