$26.38 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report sales of $26.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $105.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $109.52 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $110.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.