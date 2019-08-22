2,375 Shares in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,226.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $103,281.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,999 shares of company stock worth $2,358,053 over the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 5,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,219. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

