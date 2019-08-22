$233.76 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will post sales of $233.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.30 million and the highest is $234.95 million. Envestnet posted sales of $203.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $901.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.20 million to $910.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.67. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

In other news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $151,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $386,368.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,445 shares of company stock worth $9,517,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

