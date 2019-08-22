21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,872,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,930. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.