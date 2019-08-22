$217.94 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $217.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.80 million and the lowest is $210.50 million. Funko posted sales of $176.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $843.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.50 million to $849.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $945.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.40 million to $976.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 33,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. Funko has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc bought 91,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 141,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,555,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,803,599 shares of company stock worth $42,922,069. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Funko by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

