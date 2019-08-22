$20.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $20.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.75 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $107.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,623.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 20,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Sientra by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SIEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 327,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Sientra has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

