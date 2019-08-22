$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. 117,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

In other news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

