1PM (LON:OPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.81

1pm plc (LON:OPM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and traded as high as $26.00. 1PM shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 88,542 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

1PM Company Profile

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

