19,900 Shares in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 110,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,016. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.