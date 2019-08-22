15,000 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

