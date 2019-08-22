1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Down 11.9%

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $17.06, 1,978,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 426% from the average session volume of 375,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,904,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

