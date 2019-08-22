1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34851284-1.36099907 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.54.

FLWS stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,810,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

