$1.42 EPS Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $224,365 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 111,924 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 351,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

