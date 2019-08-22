$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at $203,904.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $757,414.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 383.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 110,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

