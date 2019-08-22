$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.04%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.87. 215,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

