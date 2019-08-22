$1.29 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

LECO stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

