$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,467. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $114.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

