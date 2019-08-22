$1.22 EPS Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 158,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Davita has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Davita by 467.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

