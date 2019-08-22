$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $171,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,077.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $61,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,453. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 180,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,877. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $142.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

