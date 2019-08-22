$1.09 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Delek US posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. ValuEngine lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other news, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $974,576 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 1,000,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $56.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.