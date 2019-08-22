-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.40). Spark Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spark Therapeutics.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,399 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 784,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,277,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.25. 162,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

