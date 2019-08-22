-$0.89 EPS Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Regenxbio reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 471,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a current ratio of 14.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $264,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $424,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

