$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

In related news, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $2,317,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,744 shares of company stock worth $13,748,314 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equity Residential by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 177,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Equity Residential by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 503,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,215,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,722. Equity Residential has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.