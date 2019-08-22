$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 51,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,994. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.85. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

