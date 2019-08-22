$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

AMBA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 204,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42. Ambarella has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $52.12.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $238,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,429.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $191,100.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,802,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

