zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.00 ($132.56).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €113.80 ($132.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.02 and its 200 day moving average is €108.24. zooplus has a twelve month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a twelve month high of €161.10 ($187.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

