Zilla (ZLA) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 115.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01311397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

