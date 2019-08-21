ZelCash Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $8.25 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00876480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00243981 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003615 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 73,681,250 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

