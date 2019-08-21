Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $53.28 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.50 or 0.00065864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Coinroom. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,862.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.01863197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03008604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00727493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00799438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00495709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00129969 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,201,018 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, BX Thailand, Huobi, CryptoBridge and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

