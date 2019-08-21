Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $361.35 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Zcash has a market capitalization of $361.35 million and approximately $165.47 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $49.89 or 0.00492092 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Cryptohub, CEX.IO and Bitlish. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00050043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,242,744 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kraken, Liquid, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Gemini, Poloniex, BitBay, CoinExchange, WEX, Coinut, Upbit, BigONE, BCEX, CEX.IO, Bittrex, LocalTrade, CoinEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Braziliex, YoBit, Ovis, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, Exmo, Huobi, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Mercatox, C2CX, Crex24, Allcoin, Coinrail, Binance, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, GOPAX, BTC-Alpha, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

