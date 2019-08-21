Zacks: Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Sunlands Online Education Group an industry rank of 146 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

STG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

