Zacks: Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCYG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Park City Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,588. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Park City Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

