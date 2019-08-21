Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPVD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 439,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPVD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,369. The company has a market cap of $182.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

