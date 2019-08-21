Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,669,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

