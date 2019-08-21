Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.70 Price Target for Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH)

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quarterhill an industry rank of 111 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Quarterhill stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,468. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quarterhill will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quarterhill during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 382.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

