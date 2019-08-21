Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.49 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce $216.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $859.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $915.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $954.84 million, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

WPM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,775. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,650,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 145,145 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.