Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce $216.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $859.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $915.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $954.84 million, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

WPM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,775. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,650,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 145,145 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

