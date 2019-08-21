Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 8,777,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.93. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

