Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $19.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.53 billion and the lowest is $18.60 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $14.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $70.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.07 billion to $71.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.70 billion to $83.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $875,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,830. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

