Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.00 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,287,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 3,289,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,540. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

