Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. GreenSky also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 95,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 70,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $25,874,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 1,855,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.