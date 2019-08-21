Zacks: Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.95 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post sales of $884.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.00 million and the lowest is $845.90 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $988.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.47 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone acquired 20,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $834,708.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 144,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $47.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.