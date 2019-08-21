Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmatrix.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,320. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

