Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,447. The company has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Great Ajax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

