Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

